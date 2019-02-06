Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FAILED BRIBE: A 70 year old man who tried to pay a young boy to touch him has walked away with a six month prison sentence, suspended for three years with a Bundaberg judge citing
FAILED BRIBE: A 70 year old man who tried to pay a young boy to touch him has walked away with a six month prison sentence, suspended for three years with a Bundaberg judge citing "exceptional circumstances”. Brian Cassidy
Crime

Man walks free after sick bribe to boy, 12, fails

Katie Hall
by
6th Feb 2019 3:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BUNDABERG man who pleaded guilty to attempting to pay a 12-year-old boy to touch his penis has been released on a suspended prison sentence.

Bruce William Wray, 70, yesterday faced Bundaberg District Court for the offence.

Crown prosecutor Christopher Cook told the court on the day of the offence in April, Wray had bought the boy a present.

The boy's mother asked if Wray could look after the boy that night at his house, and Wray agreed to have the boy sleep over.

Mr Cook said the boy was laying on a couch opposite Wray's bed when the man stood up and exposed himself, asking the boy to touch his penis. When the boy told him no, Wray offered him $20 and then upped the amount to $30 after being denied a second time.

On the third attempt Wray offered the boy $50 and said he could touch him as well if he wanted.

Feeling "unsafe" the boy left, with Wray later telling the boy's mother "(he) wanted to come home, I'm not sure why".

Mr Cook said Wray later told police he'd had "too many beers" that night.

Judge Leanne Clare said it was lucky the boy had "enough confidence" to stand up to Wray, and luckier no violence was used.

"It was an energetic attempt ... it could have been worse," Judge Clare said.

Defence barrister Russell Clutterbuck said the case was "unusual" because there was "no touching" involved.

"It's not a matter of failing to touch ... he was denied," Judge Clare said.

Mr Clutterbuck pointed out there was no victim impact statement from the boy.

Judge Clare said she would take into account Wray's "exceptional circumstances" of there being "no actual contact, your mature age, no history and your plea of guilty".

She sentenced Wray to six months imprisonment, suspended immediately for three years.

buncourt bundaberg bundaberg district court court crime judge leanne clare
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Mum shares her story to save other children

    premium_icon Mum shares her story to save other children

    News WHEN Kylie Pochyly's young son was unsettled and whinging in the middle of the night little did she know just 12 hours later he would be fighting for life.

    Blaze destroys popular boardwalk

    premium_icon Blaze destroys popular boardwalk

    News Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

    Number of local bankruptcies, debtors has fallen

    premium_icon Number of local bankruptcies, debtors has fallen

    News Latest round of insolvency numbers revealed.

    Old boys are dusting off their boots for a special game

    Old boys are dusting off their boots for a special game

    News THE Coffs Coast rugby league fraternity is uniting in four weeks.