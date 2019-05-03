Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been caught peeping into a bathroom in Gladstone.
A man has been caught peeping into a bathroom in Gladstone.
Crime

Terrifying moment peeping tom spotted

by Chris Clarke
3rd May 2019 1:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GLADSTONE residents are on edge after a terrifying image of a peeping tom looking through a bathroom window emerged.

On Wednesday night, resident Brett Geary captured an image of what appears to be a man pressed up against his bathroom window with his hand helping him peer through.

The image was uploaded on Facebook with the warning: "Be careful peeps there's some dodgy peepers out there tonight!"

Dozens of residents interacted with the post, but police said yesterday they had not received any complaints about a peeping Tom in the area.

Mr Geary was contacted for comment.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 131 444.

More Stories

editors picks peeping tom public bathroom sex pest voyuer

Top Stories

    Doctor charged with child sex offences suspended

    premium_icon Doctor charged with child sex offences suspended

    News A GP accused of attempting to meet up with a mother and her 11-year-old daughter for sex has had his registration suspended by the NSW Medical Council.

    • 3rd May 2019 12:15 PM
    New police officers will join the ranks

    premium_icon New police officers will join the ranks

    News Major changes to recruitment process will see boom in police numbers

    Shipwrecker you're busted

    premium_icon Shipwrecker you're busted

    News The incident has been linked to an unregistered car.

    Coffs cheapest fuel

    premium_icon Coffs cheapest fuel

    News Your go to guide for the cheapest fuel on the Coffs Coast.