Murder suspect takes stand to give evidence

Kevin Patrick Hanley leaving court on day one of his murder trial Anton Rose

THE Crown has closed its case against Kevin Patrick Hanley over an alleged 2016 murder, where the court heard a recording of the accused after the shooting and a pathologist's description of the injuries sustained by Matthew Morcus.

The court also heard from the accused, Hanley, who said under cross examination from his barrister how he expected to be "blown away" when he approached the deceased.

"Matthew came towards me, it was very quick, next thing I heard was the gun went off," he said.

"I didn't mean to discharge the weapon unless he did something to me first."

Crown prosecutor Mark Green will have the opportunity to question Hanley when the trial resumes tomorrow.

Forensic pathologist Nadine Ford went into detail during the third day of trial, describing to the court the wounds she observed during her autopsy of the 46-year-old.

"There was a bullet wound tract through the chest, it was an almost horizontal tract and struck numerous organs," Dr Ford said.

"A bullet was identified in the right side of the chest wall, it actually passed through the sixth and seventh ribs and exited there through the right side.

"Passing through the body it struck through the left lung, the heart, the diaphragm and the liver."

A number of police officers from Millmerran, Dalby and Tara were also among the witnesses called by the Crown today.

While one of the officers was under cross examination, a conversation Hanley had with him was played for the jury.

"I didn't mean to kill the c*** I was just gonna shoot him in the leg because I know what he's like," Hanley can allegedly be heard to say in the recording.

Hanley denied he was heard to make threats to kill after an earlier altercation with the deceased.

Constable Jake Bucholz told the court that a .22 calibre rifle was found in a bush near where Mr Morcus was shot.

The third day concluded with a firearms expert testifying that the gun found by police needed 1.3kg of force in order to fire.

The trial before Justice Martin Burns continues.