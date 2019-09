Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has arrived at the scene to assist.

EMERGENCY services have made their way to a motor vehicle incident along Iluka Road, Woombah this morning.

It's believed a male is trapped in a vehicle following a collision with a tree.

Meanwhile, Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has arrived at the scene to assist.

More information as it comes to hand.