A paramedic abseiled down to assess a patient who had fallen five metres from a building in Fortitude Valley. Picture: Queensland Ambulance Service

A paramedic abseiled down to assess a patient who had fallen five metres from a building in Fortitude Valley. Picture: Queensland Ambulance Service

EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a man having fallen five metres in an incident in Fortitude Valley, Brisbane.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said they had three crews responding and initiated a vertical rescue of the man, sending a paramedic down to assess his condition.

Queensland Ambulance said the man appeared to have no serious injuries and was to be extricated.

The incident was reported about 10.40am.