Man too drunk to find licence finds himself a court date

DRUNK DRIVER: Man, 50, alleged to have blown 0.136 after police found him in a car too drunk to find his licence.

A MAN was last night found by police in a car allegedly too drunk to remember where his licence was.

The 50-year-old caught the attention of police from the Coffs-Clarence Local Area Command when acting suspiciously at the end of Stanner Cl, Woolgoolga about 8pm.

He failed a roadside breath test and and was alleged to have returned a reading of 0.136 at the Woolgoolga Police Station.

The man was charged with mid-range PCA and had his licence suspended on the spot.

He will face court at a later date.