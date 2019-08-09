Man to stand trial over alleged assaults on toddler

The man will appear at Sydney Downing Centre District Court on August 28.

A YOUNG man accused of assaulting his partner’s one-year-old son and allegedly leaving him with extensive injuries is set to stand trial.

The 23-year-old Coffs Harbour man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is facing a string of charges in relation the alleged assaults which detectives claim took place on July 3, 2017.

The man is also facing a charge of perverting the course of justice after allegedly lying to police when they made inquiries the same day, court papers reveal.

The man was arrested in December last year following investigations by the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad, almost 16 months after the alleged crimes took place.

According to health documents submitted to Coffs Harbour Local Court, the toddler was found to be suffering extensive bruising to his face and body when examined.

The man, who has plead not guilty to the charges, has had his case transferred to Sydney Downing Centre District Court.

He will appear in the court on August 28, where it is expected a trial date will be set.