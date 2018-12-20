Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Javen O'Neill's, 24, is accused of the murder of Byron Bay DJ Chris Bradley. Photos from Mr O'Neill's Facebook profile.
Javen O'Neill's, 24, is accused of the murder of Byron Bay DJ Chris Bradley. Photos from Mr O'Neill's Facebook profile. Facebook
Crime

Man to be sentenced over Byron Bay DJ death

Liana Turner
by
20th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BYRON Bay man will be sentenced over the manslaughter of a DJ.

Javen O'Neill, 24, remains in custody over the death of Chris Bradley at a house party about 11pm on Christmas night last year.

O'Neill had originally been charged with murder over the incident, in which police alleged he punched Mr Bradley several times, resulting in his death.

But that charge was withdrawn and dismissed when the matter went before Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday.

O'Neill's matter has instead been set down for sentencing on the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The matter will go before the District Court in Lismore for the first time on February 11.

He's expected to appear via video link on that date.

He did not apply for bail and it was formally refused by Magistrate Jeff Linden.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Trouble makers to get a package deal

    premium_icon Trouble makers to get a package deal

    News The policy targets aggressive and anti-social behaviour at licensed venues across Coffs.

    • 20th Dec 2018 10:00 AM
    This map should terrify us all

    This map should terrify us all

    Weather We can expect more extreme bush fire seasons that rage for longer

    • 20th Dec 2018 9:25 AM
    Weird baby name predictions for 2019

    Weird baby name predictions for 2019

    Parenting Inspiration from our favourite sports brands, like Van and Chuck

    • 20th Dec 2018 9:15 AM
    Operation Safe Arrival set to target rural roads

    premium_icon Operation Safe Arrival set to target rural roads

    News Double demerits in place from Friday.

    • 20th Dec 2018 9:15 AM

    Local Partners