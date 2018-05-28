Menu
Police are appealing for public assistance to identify and locate the men.
Man tied up, assaulted in early morning robbery

Jasmine Minhas
28th May 2018 5:00 PM

A MAN has sustained injuries after he was allegedly assaulted, robbed and tied up during a break-and-enter in Bellingen this morning.

Police are appealing for public information after two men broke into a house on Ford St around 2am and demanded money from a 31-year-old man while threatening him with a knife.

The man then suffered a cut to the hand after being allegedly attacked with the knife.

After stealing a sum of money, the assailants tied up the victim in his vehicle and took him to another location where he was allegedly assaulted again.

He was left with a large cut on his forehead.

The man managed to escape and sought assistance from another man, who was also injured after he tried to stop the car.

Police later located the abandoned vehicle but were not able to locate the two men.

A crime scene has been established and investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at Coffs Harbour Police Station or Crime Stoppers.

