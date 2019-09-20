Man threatens to go on a killing spree with machete, car

KILL THREATS: A Lismore man was arrested after threatening workers to "kill them all”.

AFTER allegedly threatening workman with his car, a machete and a steering lock, a Lismore man has been arrested and refused bail.

On Thursday afternoon Richmond Police District announced a Lismore man has been refused bail after making threats towards workmen at 8.20am today.

Lismore police will allege that the 46 year old Lismore man became involved in an argument with some workmen carrying out work on Eastside Place.

Police said the man had driven at a worker, ran at a worker in a threatening manner with a steering lock, used racial slurs, and threatened to "kill them all".

He also threatened to stab people in the head.

Police said the man went inside a house and returned with a machete and waved it around, making more threats to the workers.

Police arrested the man and took him to Lismore Police Station.

He was charged with Affray and bail refused to Lismore Local Court on Friday.