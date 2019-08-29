Menu
The two men allegedly approached the property in a stolen car yesterday afternoon.
Man threatened with hammer in daytime burglary

Jasmine Minhas
29th Aug 2019 1:30 PM
TWO men who allegedly threatened a man with a hammer before breaking into his home and taking off with his credit card have been arrested.

Police said the two men, aged 27 and 38, allegedly approached the Corindi Beach home in a stolen car yesterday afternoon.

The owner of the property had asked the men what they wanted when one of them allegedly produced the hammer.

Police said the accused proceeded to enter the home by intimidating the man, and allegedly stole his property.

The owner and two friends fled to a neighbour's home where they called police.

Investigations by Coffs/Clarence Police District officers then revealed the stolen credit card had been used near a service station at Mullaway.

Officers later found the stolen vehicle in a motel parking lot on the old Pacific Hwy at Mullaway.

Police arrested the men inside one of the motel rooms.

A search of the stolen vehicle allegedly revealed a rifle, gloves and stolen items.

The younger man was charged with intimidation, aggravated enter dwelling, steal property in dwelling, larceny and fraud.

The older man was charged with property stolen outside the state, damage property, intimidation, aggravated enter dwelling, steal property in dwelling, larceny and firearm possession.

They were both refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today.

