Man terrifies former partner with penis pics, slashing tyres

A Tweed man slashed the tyres of cars on his ex-partner’s street. (Photo by Troy Snook/News Corp Australia)

A 46-YEAR-old North Coast man texted his ex-partner a picture of his penis before turning up in her backyard and slashing the tyres of cars on her street.

The Fingal Heads man, who is not named to protect his victim, appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to contravening a protection order and intimidation.

Court documents revealed the man and his former partner shared custody of their 11-year-old daughter and once the couple had separated the victim had started a new relationship.

On the evening of October 15, the man texted the victim "make sure you get your fill tonight and don't forget to swallow".

She ignored the message and asked to see a photo of their daughter with her sports trophy.

The man sent a picture of his penis in response, saying "just helping you warm up".

About 10.30pm the victim was at her home when a neighbour knocked on the door and said the man had been seen in the street slashing the tyres of several cars.

The witness also said she had seen the man in the victim's backyard earlier that evening.

The victim was so scared for her safety she left her home to stay elsewhere.

The police facts say the man offered to pay the owners of the cars with slashed tyres compensation and now those owners don't want to make a statement and wish for no formal action.

Defence lawyer Ron Behlau asked for an adjournment to collate some medical documents for his client.

The case will return to court on January 18 for sentence.