Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PolAir pursued the allegedly stolen vehicle across Brisbane before taking tow men into custody. Picture: File/Peter Clark
PolAir pursued the allegedly stolen vehicle across Brisbane before taking tow men into custody. Picture: File/Peter Clark
Crime

Man, teen boy charged after high-speed chase

by Nicole Pierre
1st Jun 2019 10:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN and a teenage boy have been charged after a high-speed chase involving an alleged stolen car.

Police allege a red Toyota Aurion sedan, which was reported as stolen two days earlier, was spotted at a service station on Oxley Rd in Graceville at about 9.10pm Friday.

Two police cars attempted to intercept the car before the driver allegedly accelerated and struck a petrol bowser.

PolAir followed the car before a tyre deflation device was deployed at Bald Hills.

The two men then allegedly fled the scene by foot at Murrumba Downs before they were caught by police and taken into custody without incident.

A 20-year-old Cherbourg man was charged with one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, burglary and receiving tainted property.

He is expected to appear at Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

A 14-year-old boy was also charged with two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, burglary and receiving tainted property.

More Stories

editors picks high speed chase police teen

Top Stories

    ‘Work paired me up with Ivan Milat’

    premium_icon ‘Work paired me up with Ivan Milat’

    News How would you react if you found out your workmate was a serial killer? Warren Brown tracks down Ivan Milat’s former co-worker.

    Families of murdered children pin hopes on new legal inquiry

    premium_icon Families of murdered children pin hopes on new legal inquiry

    News "It is a legal technicality preventing justice in this case.”

    PLAY IT SAFE: STIs running rife on the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon PLAY IT SAFE: STIs running rife on the Coffs Coast

    News ONE disease has nearly tripled over the last five years.