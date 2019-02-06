Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

, theftPolice presser arrest
Crime

Man tasered after robbing Rocky pub twice in one day

Jack Evans
by
6th Feb 2019 1:47 PM | Updated: 1:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE tasered a man after a short lived crime spree around Rockhampton, including the robbery of the same bottle store, twice in one day.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said the Rockhampton man, 34, pulled a knife on police officers before being brought down with a taser on Tuesday night at his Campbell St home.

The man was charged with three counts of stealing, two counts of serious assault and three counts of assaulting a police officer.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said the man allegedly committed two acts of theft at the Lionleigh Steakhouse within hours of each other.

He said the suspect was tracked down at his home with the help of a bottle shop attendant and CCTV footage.

When police arrived, he pulled a knife and resisted arrest which forced police to discharge their taser.

"He displayed violence to not only police but also members of the public," Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

He said the man threatened the Lionleigh staff member during the robbery.

"We are not punching bags and we have the means, by deploying tasers, to take people into custody without incident," Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

The offender had also driven away from a petrol station without paying earlier in the day.

The man appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning and will be remanded in custody until February 25.

editors picks rockhampton crime rockhampton police taser theft
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Mum shares her story to save other children

    premium_icon Mum shares her story to save other children

    News WHEN Kylie Pochyly's young son was unsettled and whinging in the middle of the night little did she know just 12 hours later he would be fighting for life.

    Blaze destroys popular boardwalk

    premium_icon Blaze destroys popular boardwalk

    News Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

    Number of local bankruptcies, debtors has fallen

    premium_icon Number of local bankruptcies, debtors has fallen

    News Latest round of insolvency numbers revealed.

    Old boys are dusting off their boots for a special game

    Old boys are dusting off their boots for a special game

    News THE Coffs Coast rugby league fraternity is uniting in four weeks.