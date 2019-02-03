Menu
FILE
Crime

Man talks his way into a more serious drink driving offence

Michael Nolan
by
3rd Feb 2019 9:52 AM | Updated: 10:24 AM
A WARWICK man talked his way into a high range drink driving charge by refusing a road side breath test yesterday.

Police intercepted the 28-year-old man at 4.55pm while he drove along Victoria St.

Sergeant Shane Reid said police allege the man was offered a road side breath test but refused.

The man was charged with drink driving and failing to provide a specimen for a breath test.

"If you refuse to provide a breath specimen, when you go to court it is treated as the equivalent of a high range drink driving reading," Sgt Reid said.

Officers gave the man a notice to appear in the Warwick Magistrates Court.

Later that evening, at 6.55pm, police intercepted a 35-year-old Warwick man on Fitzroy St.

Police allege he was driving with a disqualified licence.

The man was charged and given a notice to appear in the Warwick Magistrates Court at a date yet to be determined.

Warwick Daily News

