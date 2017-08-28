Man takes the slice: carjacks pizza delivery driver

CRUSTY CRIME: A 40-year-old man was arrested in Coffs Harbour for the alleged carjacking of a pizza delivery driver.

A MAN will front court next month after he was charged with an alleged carjacking in Coffs Harbour last night.

At about 7.15pm, a pizza delivery man parked his car outside a motel on the Pacific Hwy, when he was allegedly threatened by a man before taking his car keys and driving away.

The pizza delivery man was not injured and reported the incident to police.

Police arrested a 40-year-old man in Orlando St after tracking the car via GPS.

The man was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station blew a reading of 0.154 in a breath test.

He was charged with assault with intent to take/drive car and high range PCA.

He was granted conditional bail to appear in Coffs harbour Local Court on September 18.