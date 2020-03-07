Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was bitten by a snake in Mackay last night. Picture: contributed.
A man was bitten by a snake in Mackay last night. Picture: contributed.
News

Man in serious condition after snake bite

Rainee Shepperson
7th Mar 2020 10:13 AM | Updated: 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN in his 50s was taken to hospital last night after a suspected snake bite.

Paramedics received a call about 7.30pm for a reported snake bite in Eimeo.

They located a man on Mango Avenue and took him to Mackay Base Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

More than five people in the Mackay region have now been bitten by a snake since the beginning of the year.

This week's heavy downpours could be related to the Eimeo incident.

Mackay snake catcher Heather Lampe said rain caused snakes to venture out in search of food.

If you suspect you have been bitten by a snake, stay still and call an ambulance immediately.

mackay base hospital mackay paramedics mackay snake bite mackay snake catcher snake bite
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Magpies won't be 'Thunderstruck' by the Army

        premium_icon Magpies won't be 'Thunderstruck' by the Army

        Sport It’s the game in which the Bellingen Dorrigo Magpies always rise to their best.

        Demolition to make way for new childcare centre

        premium_icon Demolition to make way for new childcare centre

        News Green light given for two-storey ‘industry leading’ centre.

        Two hospitalised after taxi and car crash, north of Coffs

        premium_icon Two hospitalised after taxi and car crash, north of Coffs

        Breaking Two injured after vehicles crash on Pacific Hwy north of Coffs

        BIG CHANGES: New motorway section to open soon

        premium_icon BIG CHANGES: New motorway section to open soon

        News Huge update as new 12km section will include two new interchanges, and temporary...