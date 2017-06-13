21°
News

Man charged over two shootings

13th Jun 2017 11:14 PM
A man has been charged over two alleged shootings that happened in Nambucca Heads last year.
A man has been charged over two alleged shootings that happened in Nambucca Heads last year. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A MAN has been taken to Grafton Police Station and charged over two alleged shootings that happen on the Mid North Coast last year.

About 10am Tuesday, officers from the Mid North Coast Local Area Command arrested a 32-year-old man over the alleged shooting into a home which occurred on Palmer Street, Nambucca Heads on Friday October 28, 2016.

Police said he was also charged over the alleged shooting of a 21-year-old man in Raleigh Street, Nambucca Heads, on Sunday November 6, 2016.

The 21-year-old man was treated for non-life threatening injuries and has since been released from Coffs Harbour Hospital.

The 32-year-old man was taken to Grafton Police Station and charged with firing a firearm at a house with a disregard for safety, discharging a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and causing grievous bodily harm with intent to murder.

He was refused bail and is due to appear before Coffs Harbour Local Court on Tuesday July 11.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  coffs coast grafton police station mid north coast lac nambucca heads police

Free Nutella for the whole of the Coffs Coast

Free Nutella for the whole of the Coffs Coast

The Nutella Road Trip is spreading the love along the east coast including a stopover in Coffs Harbour.

Human effort outweighs tragic end to whale stranding

National Parks and Wildlife Service and other organisations remove the euthanised humpback whale stranded on Sawtell Beach.

NPWS thanks community for assistance with whale stranding

Warning issued as heavy rainfall damages Pacific Hwy

Electronic message signs have been placed along the highway to advise motorists to slow down to avoid vehicle damage.

RMS issue warning to avoid vehicle damage.

'Aqua Dog' rescued by Baywatch impersonator

Bruno rescued by Coffs Water Police.

Water Police make heroic dog rescue

Local Partners

VIDEO: Coffs proves to be a new world player

COFFS Harbour will be put on the world stage as it draws in yet another major sporting event.

Bullying ordeal on school bus exposes duty of care gap

Who is responsible for student behaviour on school buses? Photo: Nat Bromhead / Fraser Coast Chronicle

"I've never once been contacted by the manager or owner"

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Carrie Bickmore: ‘Honestly, it was completely unintentional’

CARRIE Bickmore has fought back tears, telling viewers: “I have been absolutely gutted” over backlash she received for promoting her beanie appeal.

How Adam West went to an orgy, and was kicked out

On Saturday, June 10, 2017, his family said the actor, who portrayed Batman in a 1960s TV series, has died at age 88.

Adam West was kicked out of an orgy in a way only Adam West could.

Mia Freedman criticised for ‘humiliating’ interview

Mia Freedman is the founder of Mamamia and recently interviewed prominent American author Roxane Gay, who has written a memoir about her weight battles.

Mia Freedman has copped it for "humiliating" author about her weight

The moment that made American Pie a hit

Stifler from the film American Pie: Reunion.

Imagine a world without American Pie: ‘MILF’ would be meaningless

Carrie Bickmore lashed over her brain cancer appeal

Host criticised over charity timing.

But fans of Bickmore’s have responded in support of the Logie winner

Irwins take their Family Feud to US TV screens

The Irwin family on ABC's Celebrity Family Feud in the US. Picture: ABC

The trio were joined by their cousin Daniel Marineau and his wife

Aussies Cate Blanchett, Tim Minchin miss out at Tonys

Tim Minchin posted this photo of with Mark Hamill and Danny Rubin at the Tony Awards on his Instagram account.

Bette Middler steals the show by winning her first Tony Award

Glorious ocean views, pool, extended family living...

20 Ocean View Crescent, Emerald Beach 2456

House 6 3 2 $795,000 ...

Taking prime position in one of Emerald Beach's most sought-after streets with expansive ocean views, this is a rare chance to secure a home in one of the Coffs...

Immaculate Villa in Beachside Suburb

6/95A James Small Drive, Korora 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $345,000

This immaculate 2 bedroom villa has privacy, great views and a modern design without breaking the budget. Situated on its own block of land, boasting a rare...

Home with free-standing studio...

82 Beryl Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 $449,000 ...

In a convenient walk to town location on a private landscaped block you will find this character filled four-bedroom home offering the bonus of a free-standing...

Walk to shops and beach - just like brand new...

6/61 Park Beach Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 2 1 $329,000 ...

The old adage of location, location rings true with this immaculate townhouse within walking distance to beaches and major shopping centre. Beautifully renovated...

Free-standing, one level - great location...

1/26 O'Neill Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $359,000

This level two-bedroom villa is perfect for those looking to downsize, or for an astute investor seeking an incredible opportunity. This property will be highly...

Immaculate Rural Home on 3.26 Manicured Acres Fronting Bonville Creek

129 Braford Drive, Bonville 2450

4 2 2 $1,286,760

This truly is the ultimate 1.32Ha (3.26 acres) rural lifestyle property just 10 minutes to Sawtell Beach and shopping centre and 16 minutes to Coffs Harbour...

Downsize Your Commitments, Upgrade Your Lifestyle

29/40 Solitary Islands Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Apartment 3 2 2 $399,000

This executive 3 bedroom apartment has one thing you can't find in a new apartment, enough space for all your stuff! Perfect for those wanting a low maintenance...

Premium Land Release - Level Beachside Lots

1 Korora Beach Estate, Plantain Road, Korora 2450

Residential Land 0 0 Priced from...

Welcome to Korora Beach Estate, Coffs Harbour's latest premium land release. Stage 1 is now selling comprising 22 level allotments within 400m walk to the beach...

A charming country home on 5 private acres...

79 Avondale Road, Bucca 2450

House 3 2 4 $659,000 ...

This character-filled home will warm your heart and lift your spirits with the peace and privacy it offers. A wide, shady veranda invites you to sit and enjoy the...

Get It While It&#39;s Hot!!!

7 Ashmore Close, Boambee East 2452

House 4 1 1 $429,000

Located in a short cul-de-sac and handy to schools and shops, this 4 bedroom brick and tile home sits on a 702m2 block. With views to the south east, the home also...

Easier times for owners but renters feel cash squeeze

Women looking at homes for sale

Housing affordability improves for owners, not renters

A quiet Corindi haven is pick of the week

Award winning home is this week's highlight

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Exclusive headland home

EXCLUSIVE: This stunning home takes in a coveted Diggers Beach headland position.

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!