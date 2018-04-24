Man taken into custody during Toormina incident

Coffs/Clarence Police District are attending an incident in Toormina.

Coffs/Clarence Police District are attending an incident in Toormina. Trevor Veale

UPDATE: A MAN has been taken into custody following an incident in a Toormina neighbourhood.

It is understood the male is now assisting police with their inquiries.

Police had confirmed a safety perimeter was established around an Anderson Street home while negotiations were undertaken with a man on scene.

The incident has been resolved without incident and the streets have now been reopened.

Firefighters were also on scene this morning.

8AM: POLICE are currently attending an incident in the Anderson Street area of Toormina.

Coffs/Clarence Police are advising motorists some roads are closed to traffic, and there may be further disruption to traffic in the Hobbs Crescent, Anderson Street, Dews Avenue and Toormina Road areas until the incident is resolved.

Police are requesting people avoid the area, updates to come.