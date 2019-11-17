Menu
SMASHED UP: This red Hyundai collided with a number of barriers on the Pacific Highway near Coffs Harbour. Contributed
Man taken to hospital after ploughing into highway barriers

Sam Flanagan
17th Nov 2019 4:16 PM | Updated: 5:07 PM
THE driver of a Hyundai which smashed into multiple barriers on the Pacific Highway has been taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital with facial injuries.

The incident occurred just before 9.30pm on Thursday before officers from Coffs-Clarence Police District received information on the crash.

The police were told the red Hyundai collided with several barriers on the Pacific Highway near Coffs Harbour and was also travelling in a northerly direction in the south bound lanes.

A short while later police located the vehicle with the driver still behind the wheel.

The male driver was arrested, however due to facial injuries sustained due to the crash he was taken by an ambulance to the Coffs Harbour Hospital.

A blood sample was taken from the driver for testing. Further action may be taken pending on the results of the blood test.

