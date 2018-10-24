Menu
Shaun Williamson wasn't afraid to tackle this snake by himself when he found it asleep on top of his fridge on Tuesday.
Environment

Man tackles huge python on his own

Ashley Carter
by
24th Oct 2018 1:00 PM
A SUNSHINE Coast man has done what all professional snake catchers advise against - tackling a massive snake on your own.

Shaun Williamson, of Aroona, came home on Tuesday afternoon to find a 7ft carpet python making itself at home on top of his bar fridge.

"I just had to get rid of him, there are little kids around," he said.

Luckily for Mr Williamson, the snake's belly was full from a recent feed.

Growing up on a farm made it easier for Mr Williamson to know how to deal with the snake.
"He had a pretty big belly on him so he was pretty dosile," he said.

"I don't know whether he'd eaten a possum or someone's little cat."

Mr Williamson has lived in the area for about three years, and said he'd never seen a snake that big around homes.

Instead of calling a snake catcher, he grabbed a sack and got to work at moving the python to nearby bushland.

"I grew up on a farm so I felt comfortable just doing it myself," he said.

"It's not that different really."

Ritchie Gilbert, who runs Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7, said even if a snake appeared to be harmless, it was always a good idea to wait for a snake catcher.

"We've had plenty of times where people think they've moved carpet pythons, and they've actually moved something really dangerous," he said.

Mr Gilbert said there was a recent case at Buderim where someone had put what they thought was a small carpet python into a container, when in fact it was a highly-venomous rough-scaled snake.

