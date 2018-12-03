Menu
The Mount Isa RACQ LifeFlight helicopter was tasked to help with a search and rescue operation for a man in his 50s, who became lost in North West Queensland near Cloncurry. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

Man survives 24 hours lost in outback heatwave

by Sophie Chirgwin
3rd Dec 2018 1:31 PM
A MAN has survived 24 hours lost in extreme heatwave conditions in outback Queensland.

The Mount Isa RACQ LifeFlight helicopter was tasked to help with a search and rescue operation for a man in his 50s, who became lost in North West Queensland near Cloncurry yesterday morning.

It is believed the man had parked his car and went for a walk on Saturday evening.

He later made a call to Queensland Police Service at about 8pm to say he was lost and disorientated.

RACQ LifeFlight conducted two area searches, but the man was found by a local mustering helicopter.

 

The Mount Isa RACQ LifeFlight helicopter thermometer shows temperatures exceeding 50C during the search. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
He was located safe and well just before 3pm yesterday, but had been missing for 24 hours.

Cloncurry temperature peaked to nearly 45C yesterday, and remains scorching hot as heatwave conditions persist.

The Mount Isa RACQ LifeFlight helicopter was tasked to help with a search and rescue operation for a man in his 50s, who became lost in North West Queensland near Cloncurry. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
RACQ LifeFlight Rescue pilot, Mike Slattery said it was a fantastic result to find the man in "relatively good health" considering the extreme heat conditions.

"It's a timely reminder to always carry an EPIRB, which can transmit your GPS location and greatly assist in finding you quickly," he said.

"No matter how short a journey you plan, take an EPIRB as you never know when it will save your life."

