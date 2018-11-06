Menu
FAMILY SUPPORT: A man has defended his step-son despite being attacked by him.
Crime

Man suffers split liver, broken ribs after step-son attack

Chloe Lyons
by
6th Nov 2018 6:00 AM
A 29-YEAR-OLD has been defended in court by his step-father despite breaking the man's ribs and splitting his liver in an unprovoked attack.

In December last year, the man - who can't be named for legal reasons - accused his step-dad of stealing his medication while he was sleeping.

The man approached his victim from behind and punched him to side of his body and head.

He then wrapped his forearm around his step-father's throat and choked him. The victim ran outside, but his attacker followed and tackled him to the ground.

He continued to punch him and said, "you're not going to get to the police".

He then went inside and got a knife to threaten another man who lived at the house who was calling an ambulance.

The man pleaded guilty in Maroochydore District Court on Monday to five counts of contravening a domestic violence order and single counts of choking and grievous bodily harm.

The court heard the victim didn't want to provide an impact statement and believed his attacker had spent enough time in custody.

He and the defendant's mother were present in court to support him. Defence barrister Scott Neaves said his client struggled with mental health issues and drug addiction.

Chief Judge Kerry O'Brien sentenced the man to two years' imprisonment with parole release on January 5.

