Man suffers serious injuries in crash west of Grafton

Multiple emergency services crews attended the scene after a red sedan Mitsubishi Lancer sedan crashed into a power pole on Rogans Bridge Rd north of Waterview Heights on Thursday, 18th February, 2021. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner

A man involved in a single-vehicle crash west of Grafton on Thursday afternoon has been transported by Westpac Rescue Helicopter to Gold Coast University Hospital with serious injuries.

The 44-year-old man was the sole occupant of a red Mitsubishi Lancer sedan which struck a power pole while travelling northbound just past a sweeping bend in wet conditions on Rogans Bridge Road near Waterview Heights.

"Police and emergency services were called to the scene near Waterview Heights just after 3 o'clock this afternoon," Grafton Police Sergeant Nick Wiles said.

"Upon arrival police found a car that had crashed into an electricity pole. The driver was trapped in the vehicle.

"Further emergency services arrived a short time later and the driver was released from the vehicle.

"He is currently in a serious but stable condition and being transported by Westpac helicopter."

The man was transported from the scene of the crash by road ambulance to the helicopter, which landed in a nearby paddock about 100 metres away from the incident, from where he was airlifted to Gold Coast via Lismore to refuel.

A Westpac Rescue Helicopter spokesperson said the man was aged 44 and had sustained head and chest injuries.

Multiple emergency services and maintenance crews responded to the scene including Grafton Police, SES, NSW Fire and Rescue, Transport for NSW, Essential Energy, TNT Towing Service and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

Traffic including a school bus was blocked in both directions until 4.45pm, by which time the ambulance had transported the man to the helicopter and the road was clear.

"The cause of the crash is still under investigation but the police are asking for everyone to slow down, especially with the change in the weather," Sgt Wiles said.

"The recent rain has caused the roads to be more slippery than usual. We're just asking all the drivers to take caution."