Man suffers serious injuries in Jackadgery cattle accident

A Jackadgery man has been hospitalised with serious pelvic injuries following a cattle accident this morning.

Emergency services, including NSW Ambulance and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, were called to a property at Jackadgery, west of Grafton, about 10.40am following reports a bull had rolled onto a man.

NSW Ambulance paramedics and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter critical care medical team treated and stabilised the 73-year-old male for serious pelvic injuries before he was flown to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.