Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Four people have been injured in a crash on the Tablelands.
Four people have been injured in a crash on the Tablelands.
News

Serious injuries in lawnmower, car, pedestrian crash

by Grace Mason and Daniel Bateman
9th Apr 2019 7:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR people are in hospital, one in a serious condition, after a multi-vehicle crash including a ride-on lawnmower on the Tablelands in Queensland's Far North.

Emergency services were called to Malanda-Atherton Rd about 2.40pm Tuesday following the crash.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the crash involved two cars, a lawnmower and a pedestrian.

He said a man had suffered significant leg and arm injuries and had been flown to Atherton Hospital in a serious condition.

Three other people were taken to hospital in a stable condition.

A woman in her 70s and a teenage male had abdominal injuries and a man in his 80s had seatbelt related injuries.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said it appeared one of the vehicles had pulled off the side of the road.

He said one of the drivers had complained of chest pain, suffering a medical condition.

cairns editors picks road safety

Top Stories

    This is the best city to live in if you're single

    premium_icon This is the best city to live in if you're single

    News Looking for love? Well, you'll find it in one of the last places you'll probably look according these surprising statistics.

    Punt addicted accountant stole $1m from client mates

    premium_icon Punt addicted accountant stole $1m from client mates

    Crime Gambling-addicted man stole a million from his mates

    Locals star in Coffs Coast's new tourism campaign

    Locals star in Coffs Coast's new tourism campaign

    News The latest television ad campaign selling the region to tourists.

    Lone candidate comes knocking on chamber's door

    premium_icon Lone candidate comes knocking on chamber's door

    News Martin Wells is surprised the other candidates haven't done the same