Man suffers double amputation in horror workplace accident

WARNING: This story contains graphic details that may be distressing for some.

LATEST: A man whose arms were severed in a workplace accident on the Granite Belt is undergoing surgery in Brisbane.

The man, 40, suffered critical injuries at the Watters Rd business at Ballandean shortly before 8am.

His arms were severed below his elbows in the horrific incident.

It is believed the man got his hand caught in a processing machine at the mushroom farm and, on trying to free himself, got his second hand trapped inside.

His co-workers rushed to give him first aid and managed to free him, applying tourniquets to stem the severe bleeding as a result of the accident.

Darling Downs Local Ambulance Network executive manager operations Glen Maule described their actions as "very important" and helped paramedics who arrived on scene within 20 minutes.

"They did apply tourniquets to the injured arms of the gentleman which helped… control some of the severe haemorrhaging that was happening," Mr Maule said.

"The injuries have been very serious and the gentleman has sustained a substantial amount of blood loss because of these injuries."

An anaesthetist from Stanthorpe Hospital and a nurse were called in to work alongside paramedics at the property, setting up intravenous lines to stabilise the man for transport to hospital.

"The initial crew that did arrive on scene were faced with these horrific injuries and were able to stabilise the gentleman," Mr Maule said.

"(Paramedics) set up some IV lines before the medical team arrived on scene.

"They did as much as they possibly could with the skills and the equipment and the drug therapies they had."

Mr Maule said the man also suffered burns from the machine in the incident.

Another man at the workplace was treated for shock but did not require transport to hospital.

Workplace Health and Safety Queensland is investigating the incident.

1.30PM: The owner of a business where a man suffered significant arm injuries has described the moment the horrific incident was discovered.

Neil Newman, the owner of the Ballandean mushroom and spawn suppliers, said his thoughts were with the man involved.

"Until we get an investigation under way to piece together what's happened there isn't much we can say," Mr Newman said.

"Needless to say, it was an accident that shouldn't have happened.

"We wish him a speedy recovery."

Mr Newman said the worker was stabilised on site before being taken by LifeFlight to Brisbane.

"Nobody actually saw the incident," he said.

"We had a guy here delivering straw who heard him yelling out and he went to help out.

"With our first aid officers, we administered aid until ambulances arrived."

A Workplace Health and Safety Queensland spokeswoman confirmed the incident was under investigation.

12.30PM: A man who suffered serious arm injuries after being trapped in a machine has been airlifted to Brisbane.

The man, aged in his 40s, suffered serious injuries to both arms in the workplace incident, has been airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition.

The Queensland Ambulance Service advised the man suffered "significant arm injuries".

A Workplace Health and Safety Queensland spokeswoman confirmed the incident was under investigation.

10.30AM: A man has been stabilised at the scene of an horrific workplace incident and will be airlifted to hospital.

An adult man suffered serious injuries to both arms when he got trapped in a machine at a Ballandean workplace about 7.50am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a rescue helicopter had landed nearby the scene and was preparing to airlift the man to hospital.

The man is expected to be flown directly to Brisbane for treatment.

The QAS said the man was in a serious condition.

8.40AM: A MAN has suffered serious injuries to his arms in a workplace incident on the Southern Downs this morning.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics are treating an adult male with significant arm injuries at the Watters Rd business in Ballandean.

Crews were called to the incident at 7.52am.

The man suffered serious injuries to both arms after getting trapped in a machine at the workplace, however the type of machine involved was not known.

A rescue helicopter has been deployed to the Ballandean Soccer Club where it is expected to airlift the man to Brisbane.

He is in a serious condition.