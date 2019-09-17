Menu
Emergency services respond to reports of a man hitting a sandbank while swimming on a beach at Angourie.
Man suffers neck injuries swimming at Valley beach

Jarrard Potter
14th Sep 2019 1:54 PM | Updated: 1:54 PM
A 50-YEAR-OLD man has been treated for suspected spinal injuries after hitting his head on a sandbank while swimming at a beach south of Yamba.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said paramedics were called at 11.50am to Angourie Back Beach after reports of a 50-year-old man hitting his head on a sandbank when he dived into the water.

By the time ambulance crews arrived to the beach the man was out of the water and on the beach, but was suffering from head and neck pain, as well as pins and needles down both sides.

Other emergency services, including Fire and Rescue NSW, Rural Fire Service, NSW Police and the Maclean SES responded to the incident to assist paramedics carry the patient on a spinal board off the beach and 500m to the ambulance.

The spokesman said the man was taken to Lismore Base Hospital in a serious but stable condition, and all spinal injury precautions were taken.

