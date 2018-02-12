Man suffers multiple gunshot wounds

Police are investigating after a man who had suffered gunshot wounds presented at a hospital in Coffs Harbour on the weekend.

About 6.30pm on Saturday, a 30-year-old man was dropped at Coffs Harbour Health Campus, suffering gunshot wounds to his hand and shoulder.

Police were contacted but couldn't speak to the man due to his medical state.

Police said a crime scene has been established by investigators at a home on Ridge Street, Coffs Harbour and a number of items were seized and will undergo forensic analysis.

Detectives from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting under Strike Force Ebal.

The man's injuries are not considered life threatening.

As inquiries continue, any witnesses or people with information are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers online reporting page crimestoppers.com.au

Information provided will be treated in the strictest of confidence, people should not report crime information via social media pages.