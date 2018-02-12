Menu
Login
News

Man suffers multiple gunshot wounds

Police have established a crime scene.
Police have established a crime scene. Tessa Mapstone
Rachel Vercoe
by

Police are investigating after a man who had suffered gunshot wounds presented at a hospital in Coffs Harbour on the weekend.

About 6.30pm on Saturday, a 30-year-old man was dropped at Coffs Harbour Health Campus, suffering gunshot wounds to his hand and shoulder.

Police were contacted but couldn't speak to the man due to his medical state.

Police said a crime scene has been established by investigators at a home on Ridge Street, Coffs Harbour and a number of items were seized and will undergo forensic analysis.

Detectives from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting under Strike Force Ebal.

The man's injuries are not considered life threatening.

As inquiries continue, any witnesses or people with information are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers online reporting page crimestoppers.com.au

Information provided will be treated in the strictest of confidence, people should not report crime information via social media pages.

Coffs Coast Advocate
Thank you to the heroes who lead

Thank you to the heroes who lead

What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

Passions run high on final day of Junior State Cup

The standard of play produced by young Oztag players on finals day of the NSW Junior State Cup at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium and surrounding fields was outstanding. 11 February 2018 Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate

Souths edge out Hills Bulls for Junior State Cup club championships.

New cycleway a boost for those who like to ride

Work on a new cycleway from Florence Wilmont Drive in Nambucca Heads to Nursery Road in North Macksville is expected to start later this year.

Cycleway between Nambucca Heads and North Macksville announced.

Daughter of Hilton bombing victim still haunted by tragedy

The Sydney Hilton bombing occurred on 13 February 1978, when a bomb exploded outside the Hilton Hotel in Sydney. The bomb was planted in a rubbish bin and exploded when the bin was emptied into a garbage truck outside the hotel at 1.40am. It killed two garbage collectors, Alec Carter and William Favell.

Now living in Coffs, bomb victim's daughter recalls the heartbreak.

Local Partners