Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has suffered a horror leg injury from a saw in a workplace incident.
A man has suffered a horror leg injury from a saw in a workplace incident.
News

Man suffers horror saw injury at workplace

by KEAGAN ELDER
14th Aug 2020 3:10 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has suffered a horror leg injury from a saw in a workplace incident.

Paramedics were called to the incident at a business on Southwood Rd, Stuart shortly before 10am on Friday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the injured man, aged in his 30s, was taken to Townsville University Hospital in a serious condition.

It is the latest in a string of workplace-related incidents which have occurred around North Queensland this week.

Earlier today, a man was rushed to hospital in serious condition after falling from a truck at Garbutt.

On Thursday, a person was rushed to hospital after fuel ignited and caused them serious burns. The patient suffered burns to their chest, arms and face.

On Wednesday a man suffered serious injuries after falling off earthmoving equipment. The man was flown to Townsville University Hospital by the rescue helicopter. Workplace Health and Safety Queensland Inspectors were investigating.

Originally published as Man suffers horror saw injury at workplace

workplace injury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Out of town applicants flood local job market

        Premium Content Out of town applicants flood local job market

        Careers Figures show huge proportion of jobseekers look to move to Coffs as residents forced to compete.

        BEHIND THE DESK: Should golden oldies still be playing sport?

        Premium Content BEHIND THE DESK: Should golden oldies still be playing...

        Sport Is the older demographic putting themselves at risk over physical exercise, or is...

        REVEALED: Plans for a $5-million women’s rehab centre

        Premium Content REVEALED: Plans for a $5-million women’s rehab centre

        News Adele House is proposing to build a much-needed residential rehab centre for women.

        NSW confirms nine new COVID-19 cases

        NSW confirms nine new COVID-19 cases

        Health Coronavirus NSW: State confirms nine new COVID-19 cases