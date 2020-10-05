Handyman horror as man falls into empty pool at Korora

A man has been taken to hospital after falling into an empty swimming pool. Photo by Frank Redward

A 50-year-old man has been taken to hospital with head injuries after he fell into an empty pool on Monday morning.

Just before 9am two NSW Ambulance crews were called to a home at Seaside Close in Korora.

The State Emergency Service (SES), NSW Police and NSW Fire and Rescue crews also attended.

They worked together to place the man in a basket stretcher and raise him out of the pool in the backyard.

It is understood he was working on the pool replacing tiles when the accident occurred.

He was complaining of back and neck pain and was placed in full spinal precautions before being transported to hospital.

A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said the man was transferred to the Coffs Harbour Health Campus in a stable condition.