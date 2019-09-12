Man suffering head trauma to be airlifted

A MAN will be airlifted from Coffs Harbour to Newcastle after suffering a critical head injury.

The Lismore-based Westpac Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.

A spokesman for the helicopter service said a 46-year-old man would be flown to John Hunter Hospital.

A NSW Ambulance Critical Care Medical Team will also be on-board the flight.

It is not yet known how the man sustained the head injuries. The helicopter was tasked to the hospital around 7.30pm.