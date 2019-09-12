Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Man suffering head trauma to be airlifted

Matt Deans
by
12th Sep 2019 7:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN will be airlifted from Coffs Harbour to Newcastle after suffering a critical head injury. 

The Lismore-based Westpac Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital. 

A spokesman for the helicopter service said a 46-year-old man would be flown to John Hunter Hospital. 

A NSW Ambulance Critical Care Medical Team will also be on-board the flight. 

It is not yet known how the man sustained the head injuries. The helicopter was tasked to the hospital around 7.30pm. 

coffs coast coffs harbour newcastle westpac rescue helicopter
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Police aim to break down barriers with new residents

    premium_icon Police aim to break down barriers with new residents

    News In the first half of this year almost 100 people, including 20 children, have settled in Coffs after being uprooted by conflict.

    Coffs man and his partner jailed for flying drone in Iran

    premium_icon Coffs man and his partner jailed for flying drone in Iran

    News The Federal Government has confirmed the couple has been detained

    bcu to support members impacted by bushfires

    bcu to support members impacted by bushfires

    Business bcu pledges support to affected bushfire members

    Plans for new pound after RSPCA cuts ties with council

    premium_icon Plans for new pound after RSPCA cuts ties with council

    News The council may build its own pound after the RSPCA announced it will cease...