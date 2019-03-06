Man crushed by machine to be airlifted in critical condition

UPDATE: A man in his 20s will be airlifted to a Brisbane hospital after a horrific machinery incident north of Toowoomba this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are working to stabilise the man before he will be airlifted by RACQ LifeFlight.

The man was reportedly crushed between an excavator and a bobcat while helping to clear a dam at a Cawdor property about 3.20pm.

According to LifeFlight, the bobcat got bogged in the mud and the man was helping to move it and was struck in the head by an excavator bucket when it dropped.

A QAS spokeswoman said the man had suffered "serious head injuries" and was being prepared for transport to hospital.

The man is in a critical condition and is being airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted a young man, after he was crushed between an excavator and a bobcat, on a rural property outside Toowoomba. RACQ LifeFlight

