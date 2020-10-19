Menu
A rescue helicopter has been called to a Cooroy workplace after a man was reportedly struck in the head with a beam. Photo: File
Breaking

Man struck by beam suffers ‘significant’ injuries

Ashley Carter
19th Oct 2020 11:25 AM
A rescue helicopter has been called to a Cooroy workplace where a man has suffered "significant" head injuries.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a beam, believed to be timber, reportedly fell and struck the man in the head at a Lower Mill Rd address.

He suffered head and facial injuries as a result and is in a serious condition.

More to come.

cooroy editors picks workplace incident
The Sunshine Coast Daily

