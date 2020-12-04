Man streams pregnant girlfriend’s death

A YouTuber has been arrested after a live broadcast allegedly showed him abusing his pregnant girlfriend until she died. WARNING: Distressing.

A Russian streamer has been detained by police for a sickening live broadcast in which his near-naked, pregnant girlfriend died.

The alleged abuse was watched and even encouraged by his online audience.

Stas Reeflay allegedly forced his girlfriend Valentina 'Valya' Grigoryeva out into the subzero cold wearing only underwear, The Sun reports.

The 30-year-old, whose real name is Stanislav Reshetnikov, was allegedly paid $US1000 by a viewer to inflict this abuse on his girlfriend in the livestream, according to a report by BAZA media.

Ms Grigoryeva, 28, who had recently revealed she was pregnant, died at the scene of suspected hypothermia.

Stas Reeflay continued his livestream as girlfriend Valentina Grigoryeva lay dying from hypothermia. Picture: East 2 West News

The case has led to a call in Russia for an urgent ban on such online reality violence which appears unrestricted on YouTube and can be watched by children.

Known on YouTube as 'Drunk' Reeflay, he reportedly kept the YouTube camera rolling even as he realised Ms Grigoryeva was "half dead" after she was put on an exposed balcony.

On the livestream, he was seen to carry her back inside his rented house in Ivanovka village, near Moscow, before trying and failing to revive her.

He was heard saying: "Valya, are you alive?

"My bunny, what's up with you?

"Valya, Valya, damn, you look like you are dead.

"Bunny, come on … tell me something. I'm worrying. Damn … I'm not feeling her heartbeat."

He informed his viewers: "Guys … No pulse … She's pale. She is not breathing."

Stas Reeflay was allegedly paid by a viewer to inflict the abuse. Picture: East 2 West News

The livestream then continued even when he called an ambulance.

On it, he was allegedly heard saying: "Wake up, Valya, I love you, wake up."

Paramedics were then seen on the livestream arriving and pronouncing her dead.

It is believed the broadcast continued for two hours after she had died.

In a previous broadcast Mr Reeflay had allegedly sprayed her with pepper spray.

The YouTuber reportedly makes money by receiving online 'donations' from his Russian and international audience.

A friend said his livestreaming had been "full of cruelty" towards Ms Grigoryeva.

Valentina, 28, was pronounced dead by paramedics. Picture: Instagram

Mr Reeflay has been taken into police custody.

He faces up to two years in prison if forensic experts prove she died of hypothermia, say reports citing law enforcement.

"Information will also be checked about possible unlawful actions against the deceased by the young man in whose house the body was found," said the Russian Investigative Committee.

An "urgent" investigation is now under way with checks on whether other laws were broken in the live broadcast.

Her boyfriend faces up to two years in jail if it’s proven his actions killed her. Picture: East 2 West News

Feminist activist Liza Lazerson hit out at YouTube for "prohibiting the spread of nipples but showing scenes of violence and cruelty against women without problems".

"The woman dies on air - and the audience sends donations to the killer. This must stop," she said.

"Such videos are calmly broadcast to the whole world, meaning something is broken.

"Until this is fixed, censorship is necessary."

This article was first published on The Sun and is reproduced with permission

He had subjected her to abuse in previous online broadcasts, friends said. Picture: East 2 West News