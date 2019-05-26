Menu
Crime

Man stabbed while walking his dog

by KATE BANVILLE
26th May 2019 2:42 PM
A MAN has been stabbed while taking his dog out for a stroll in Kirwan overnight in a violent robbery.

The incident is the fourth random attack on a Townsville person to occur on a Saturday evening, in the past three months.

The latest victim, a 30-year-old man, was walking with his dog along Golf Links Drive at about 7.20pm on Saturday when he was approached by a group of offenders who tried to steal the man's dog.

Police District Duty Officer Senior Sergeant Scot Warrick said an argument ensued before the altercation turned physical.

"It's alleged that a sharp object was produced and the victim was threatened," Snr Sgt Warrick said.

"A struggle has then broken out between members and the victim has suffered several puncture wounds to his body."

Police said the group of offenders fled the scene without the dog and the owner called for help before being transported to Townsville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"The victim was in shock but he managed to call police immediately," Snr Sgt Warrick said.

Two separate robberies took place along The Strand in late March where four people were robbed at knifepoint within minutes of each other.

On May 12, two women were physically assaulted within 15 minutes of each other near The Strand.

One of the women was punched in the face during an attempted robbery and the other was groped from behind while walking towards Flinders Street on a night out.

Snr Sgt Warrick said the overnight stabbing was out of the ordinary, and a warning to be vigilant.

"It's a very serious incident and it's alarming that it could happen in such a popular area at that time of night," Snr Sgt Warrick said.

"We're definitely not laying blame with anyone and it's just a reminder to be aware of your surroundings at all times."
Police couldn't provide a description of the offenders or weapon at this time, and have appealed for public assistance to locate those involved.

Investigations are continuing.

Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

