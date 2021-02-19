Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been stabbed in front of multiple witnesses at a busy shopping precinct in Sydney this afternoon in a horrifying attack.
A man has been stabbed in front of multiple witnesses at a busy shopping precinct in Sydney this afternoon in a horrifying attack.
Crime

Man stabbed in horror attack at shops

by James Hall
19th Feb 2021 5:03 PM

A man has been taken to hospital in a critical condition on Friday afternoon following a stabbing attack in broad daylight at a shopping strip in Sydney's northwest.

A 30-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen in front of multiple shoppers at Betty Cuthbert Avenue.

He was treated by multiple ambulance crews at the scene before being transported to the Westmead Hospital.

A crime scene has been established and no arrests have been made.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Originally published as Man stabbed in horror attack at shops

crime stabbing violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WHAT’S ON: Ten things to do on the Coffs Coast this week

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: Ten things to do on the Coffs Coast this week

        Community Here’s your weekly go-to guide for Coffs Coast events.

        BOM issues flood watch for two rivers as rain sets in

        Premium Content BOM issues flood watch for two rivers as rain sets in

        Weather Keep those raincoats handy folks, we could be in for a wet weekend

        Baby taken to hospital after four-vehicle pile up in CBD

        Premium Content Baby taken to hospital after four-vehicle pile up in CBD

        News Two more taken by paramedics as bad day on the Pacific Highway gets even worse

        Direct flights to Melbourne are making a comeback

        Premium Content Direct flights to Melbourne are making a comeback

        News Two new Coffs Harbour routes have been announced.