Menu
Login
Blood is seen on the ground of the Shamrock Hotel Motel carpark after a vicious assault, Thursday, October 09, 2014. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle
Blood is seen on the ground of the Shamrock Hotel Motel carpark after a vicious assault, Thursday, October 09, 2014. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle Kevin Farmer
Crime

Man stabbed, goes to pub with knife sticking out of his back

Sarah Barnham
by
1st Apr 2018 9:21 AM | Updated: 9:39 AM

A 27-YEAR-OLD man allegedly stabbed in the back at Beerwah last night stopped in at the pub for one last schooner before calling the police.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police would allege a fight between two men that started at the Beerwah Hotel and moved out on the road on Turner St saw a 20-year-old Beerwah man allegedly stab a Caboolture man.

The QPS spokeswoman said the two men were initially kicked out of the pub for fighting.

It's alleged when the fight moved elsewhere the 20-year-old stabbed the older man in the back with a knife.

However, the victim returned to the pub and kept drinking, the knife still in his back.

He soon called the police and was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

The QPS spokeswoman said the two men were known to each other and one man was currently assisting police with their inquiries.

She said a "substantial" amount of alcohol was involved.

No charges have been laid.

brawl editors picks investigation police stab sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily
Plenty of free activities at the Seniors Festival

Plenty of free activities at the Seniors Festival

News Everything from a community picnic in the park to special markets at the Jetty Foreshores have been organised for the 2018 Coffs Harbour Seniors Festival

Seniors forced to pull the plug on heating and cooling

Seniors forced to pull the plug on heating and cooling

News Rising power charges putting comfort level of seniors at risk

Walker pulled out of national park

Walker pulled out of national park

Breaking Helicopter dispatched to rescue injured bushwalker

Pollutant levels start to fall in contaminated Coffs Creek

Pollutant levels start to fall in contaminated Coffs Creek

News Coffs Harbour City Council has made an urgent call to swimmers

Local Partners