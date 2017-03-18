24°
Man stabbed to the chest, teenager refused bail

18th Mar 2017 2:30 PM
A teenager has been charged over a domestic related stabbing that has left a man hospitalised.
A teenager has been charged over a domestic related stabbing that has left a man hospitalised. Leigh Jensen

A MAN will face court on Sunday following police investigations into an alleged stabbing on the Coffs Coast.

Police said emergency services were called to Kelly Street, Corindi Beach, on Friday about 11.30pm following reports of a stabbing.

On arrival, officers found a 41-year-old man suffering stab wounds to his chest.

The man was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to Coffs Harbour Heath Campus.

Police said he remains in a stable condition following surgery and his injuries are not thought to be 'life-threatening'.

Officers from Coffs Clarence Local Area Command attended and established two crime scenes.

Both scenes were forensically examined and a knife was located and secured as an exhibit.

After police inquiries, about 9.15am on Saturday officers attended a home on Coral St, Corindi Beach and arrested a 19-year-old man.

He was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station and charged with wound person with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm.

The man was refused bail to appear before Coffs Harbour Local Court on Sunday.

The incident is believed to be domestic-related.

