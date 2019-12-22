Menu
Man spits in child's face at Gympie Christmas festival. (FILE PHOTO)
Crime

Man spits in child’s face at Christmas festival

Arthur Gorrie
, arthur.gorrie@gympietimes.com
21st Dec 2019 1:35 PM | Updated: 22nd Dec 2019 7:05 PM
A MAN who ruined Christmas for one Gympie 14-year-old will spend his own Christmas in jail, after his appearance in Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

The court was told the man, Thomas Arthur Ward, 49, of Gympie, spat in his young victim's face without provocation.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening last week during the Mary Christmas night shopping event, the first of two such pre-Christmas events to be held in the Gympie CBD. Police told the court the victim was in Mary St, enjoying the event, when he went to put some rubbish in a bin.

Gympie Court

Ward approached him and spat on the left side of his face with "a large amount of spit."

The boy's mother later told The Gympie Times her son would be looking at some months of medical tests to ensure he had not contracted any serious disease.

Ward pleaded guilty to assault and Magistrate Chris Callaghan remanded Ward to appear in the court again on January 21, for sentence.

Refusing bail, Mr Callaghan remarked on Ward's "significant history" of violent offences and failures to appear in court to answer charges.

Ward's record included offences in the Northern Territory, Western Australia, Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia, as well as Queensland.

