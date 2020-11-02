Man ‘snapped’ and went on violent rampage, court hears

The man was sentenced on a charge of destroy or damage property at Coffs Harbour Local Court.

A DAY of watching sport with friends turned to terror after a man “snapped” and went on a drunken rampage before driving into a tree, a court has heard.

Adrian Brown appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court last week on a charge of destroy or damage property over the October 3 incident – which the defence admitted in court was “shocking and embarrassing.”

The court heard Brown was invited over to a friend’s place to watch the game when – after consuming 15 drinks – he flew into a rage.

Brown stormed through the property and punched multiple doors, causing significant damage, before punching a hole through a wall.

He then attempted to leave the residence, getting into his car and colliding with a small tree.

The court heard Brown suffered a broken collar bone during the incident, as one of the victims attempted to restrain him.

The plumber was unable to work for several weeks due to this injury.

The defence told the magistrate that Brown was deeply apologetic, and had struggled with alcohol problems.

“He’s a good man but he’s done some silly things,” they said.

The court heard Brown had written letters of apology to the court and to the victims, the owners of the home.

The defence said he hadn’t touched alcohol since the incident and was seeking help for anger management, saying the incident served as a “total wake up call” to his “problematic” behaviour.

Magistrate Ian Rodgers took into account Brown’s remorse and his attempts to address his issues when handing down a sentence.

However, he also took into account Brown’s criminal history – which included three offences in 2009, 2015 and 2016.

“It’s clear Mr Brown was completely out of control,” Magistrate Rodgers said.

“Clearly it would have been a highly distressing incident for the residents of the property.”

Brown was convicted and sentenced to a 12-month Community Corrections Order. He was also fined $660, and was ordered to pay compensation of $1,600 to the victims.