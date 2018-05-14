Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Man slammed around the world for "girlfriend test"

by Ally Foster
14th May 2018 7:39 AM

A man's ultimate 'test' to find a suitable partner has completely backfired after he took to Twitter to share his disappointment in his current girlfriend.

Musician VJ, also known as The Liveman, shared a picture of his messy kitchen filled with dirty pots and pans, claiming that he left them there to test his new girlfriend.

He was ultimately left "extremely disappointed" when the girl left without cleaning up any of his mess.

"I invited my girlfriend for the first time ever at my place and I was extremely disappointed to be honest, she came this morning and left without even washing dishes let alone some cleaning," he wrote on Twitter.

"I thought this one was actually wife material but she entirely failed this girlfriending test."

Unsurprisingly, his post didn't go down too well, with people quick to point the problems with his plan.

"She dodged a bullet to be honest ... Imagine being with a man who thinks wife material = house help," one person wrote.

"First of all, how do u invite someone to ur home with it looking like this? ESPECIALLY when it's their first time there. U basically just told her u dirty. (I'm ignoring the blatant misogyny because, I mean, it's just tired at this point)," another said.

He later updated the post saying his girlfriend had found out about the "test" and dumped him. What a shock.

Related Items

editors picks gender roles girlfriend test metoo misogyny social media twitter
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Young man's life taken in car crash

    Young man's life taken in car crash

    News A MAN has died in a single vehicle crash overnight after reports an overturned car was on fire.

    • 14th May 2018 7:30 AM
    Top jobs on the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon Top jobs on the Coffs Coast

    News Check out some of the jobs open for applications on the Coffs Coast.

    • 14th May 2018 7:00 AM
    Sunday's knee jerk reaction: Coffs Coast weekend sport

    Sunday's knee jerk reaction: Coffs Coast weekend sport

    Sport Check out the weekend scores and opinion from Coffs Coast sport.

    Oakeshott questions $700m bypass black hole

    premium_icon Oakeshott questions $700m bypass black hole

    News Former Independent MP questions missing $736 million for bypass.

    Local Partners