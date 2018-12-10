Man shot in leg during Ipswich row

A man was shot in the leg. FILE PHOTO

IPSWICH detectives have charged a man after a drama at Rosewood on Sunday afternoon in which a man was allegedly shot once in the leg.

Police were called to an Albert Street property around 1.30pm after a 43-year-old Brassall man had allegedly been shot by another man following a verbal altercation.

He was transported to hospital with a non-life-threatening leg injury.

Police said they attended a neighbouring property, arresting a 31-year-old local man without incident.

Police will allege that during a search at the property drugs (heroin and methylamphetamine), cash and a rifle were located.

The man has been denied police bail and is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday morning facing charges of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, dangerous conduct with a weapon, unlawful possession of a category H weapon, unlawful possession of explosives (ammunition), possession of property suspected of being the proceeds of crime (cash) and two counts of possession of dangerous drugs.