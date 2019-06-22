Menu
A man has been shot during a home invasion in Lismore.
Crime

Man shot in northern NSW home invasion

22nd Jun 2019 6:21 AM

A man has been shot in the leg during a home invasion on the NSW north coast.

Police say three men armed with a sawn-off rifle and knives forced their way into a Lismore unit about 11pm on Friday.

The men wore dark clothes and had their faces covered.

They ransacked the room and threatened five people inside, demanding cash, wallets and mobile phones, in what police believe was a targeted incident.

A 46-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 30-year-old man was hit over the head with a beer bottle. The intruders fled shortly after.

The injured men are both in a stable condition in the Lismore Base Hospital.

