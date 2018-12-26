Menu
NSW police generic arrest, gun ,shooting. 28 July 2017
NSW police generic arrest, gun ,shooting. 28 July 2017 Trevor Veale
Crime

Man shot after allegedly attacking police with knife

Adam Hourigan
by
26th Dec 2018 10:21 AM

A MAN is in a critical condition after he allegedly lunged at a Coffs/Clarence police officer with a knife and was shot early this morning.

Just before 4am this morning officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District were called to a home in Swan Hill Road, Waterview Heights, about 15km west of Grafton, following a concern for a man's welfare.

On arrival, the 36-year-old man allegedly lunged at officers with a knife and was shot by police.

The man was treated at the scene before being flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

There were no other reports of injuries.

A Critical Incident Team from Northern Region will now investigate all circumstances surrounding the incident, including the discharge of a police firearm and injuries the man sustained prior to police arrival.

That investigation will be subject to independent review.

No further details are available at this time; however, police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

