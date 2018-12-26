Man shot after allegedly attacking police with knife

A MAN is in a critical condition after he allegedly lunged at a Coffs/Clarence police officer with a knife and was shot early this morning.

Just before 4am this morning officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District were called to a home in Swan Hill Road, Waterview Heights, about 15km west of Grafton, following a concern for a man's welfare.

On arrival, the 36-year-old man allegedly lunged at officers with a knife and was shot by police.

The man was treated at the scene before being flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

There were no other reports of injuries.

A Critical Incident Team from Northern Region will now investigate all circumstances surrounding the incident, including the discharge of a police firearm and injuries the man sustained prior to police arrival.

That investigation will be subject to independent review.

No further details are available at this time; however, police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.