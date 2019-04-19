Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Victim set alight in car, man charged

by Tamsin Rose
19th Apr 2019 10:57 AM

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after the car he was in was set alight in Hampton last night.

Police allege the 47-year-old Portland man was inside a car in Hamilton Pl when it was set alight by a 37-year-old Portland man about 7.30pm.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to a hospital in Melbourne where he is fighting for life.

The Portland man was arrested and later charged with attempted murder.

He has been remanded in custody and is expected to face Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

tamsin.rose@news.com.au

@tamsinroses

More Stories

Show More
cars court crime editors picks victoria

Top Stories

    Teen arrested, man in hospital after alleged stabbing

    premium_icon Teen arrested, man in hospital after alleged stabbing

    Crime A teenage boy is in police custody after a man was allegedly stabbed during a fight across two homes in Sydney’s east last night, leaving the 21-year-old in...

    Horror crash that killed girl in parents' 'every thought'

    premium_icon Horror crash that killed girl in parents' 'every thought'

    Crime Casino mum and dad speak during babysitter's sentencing

    ACCC warns: Don't buy from Viagogo

    premium_icon ACCC warns: Don't buy from Viagogo

    Business The ticket reseller has been found guilty

    Residents fight housing development in their backyard

    premium_icon Residents fight housing development in their backyard

    News Conciliation meeting planned to discuss rejected housing development