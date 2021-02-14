Menu
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to assist a 50-year-old male that had fallen from a tree at Nymboida. Photo: Maxine Stokes-Smith (WRHS)
Man seriously injured after falling 2m out of a tree

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
14th Feb 2021 10:30 AM
A man was seriously injured and flown to hospital yesterday afternoon after he fell 2m out of a tree on a rural property at Nymboida.

Just before 1pm on Saturday the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance paramedics to the rural Nymboida property, west of Grafton, following reports the 50-year-old had suffered serious injuries after falling 2m from a tree.

A local NSW Ambulance paramedic crew attended the location and started treatment of the man, that was suffering back and pelvis injuries. The Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team assisted in treatment and stabilising the male prior to being flown direct to the Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition.

