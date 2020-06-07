Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services are still on scene and have so far transported one male from the residence with major burns.
Emergency services are still on scene and have so far transported one male from the residence with major burns.
News

Man seriously burned in house inferno

by Nathan Edwards
6th Jun 2020 6:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is in hospital after sustaining multiple burns in a house fire in Logan on Saturday night.

While the fire was believed to be under control by 9.45pm, emergency crews remained on scene at the Daintree Drv, Logan Village, property late on Saturday night after first responding to calls for help just before 8pm.

A man in his 60s is in a serious condition after sustaining burns to his face and arms.

He was transported to Royal Brisbane and Woman's Hospital.

Originally published as Man seriously burned in house inferno

house fire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Junior football leading charge for return to the pitch

        premium_icon Junior football leading charge for return to the pitch

        Soccer Clarence football could be back as early as the start of July after a NNSWF announcement on Tuesday

        Shock reason behind Rex cancelling its Grafton route

        premium_icon Shock reason behind Rex cancelling its Grafton route

        Council News Grafton airport has no airline after Regional Express

        $10m grant to build West Woolgoolga Sports Complex

        premium_icon $10m grant to build West Woolgoolga Sports Complex

        News All levels of government have now committed to funding the project.

        Local news matters: and here's how you can help

        Local news matters: and here's how you can help

        News We're offering a special deal to ensure the future of our news