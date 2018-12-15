Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been sentenced to prison over a drug haul police nabbed before a Northern Rivers festival.
A man has been sentenced to prison over a drug haul police nabbed before a Northern Rivers festival. Marc Stapelberg
Crime

Man sentenced to jail for bush festival drug haul

Liana Turner
by
15th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been imprisoned after being caught with almost 2000 pills intended for distribution at a Northern Rivers festival.

Jesse Jordan Harrold, 21, faced Lismore District Court for sentencing this week.

Harrold, from Beenleigh in Queensland, was pulled over by police at Rappville on April 14 last year.

He was en route to the Rabbits East Lettuce festival at Kippenduff.

When searched, police found 1832 MDMA tablets, 10 MDMA capsules and a small quantity of cannabis in his possession.

He was arrested and charged with supplying a prohibited drug of a large commercial quantity, three counts of possessing a prohibited drug and dealing with property believed to be the proceeds of crime.

For the first charge, he was sentenced to a prison term of four years and three months, backdated to August 18 this year.

He is eligible for parole from November 17, 2020.

lismore district court northern rivers crime northern rivers drugs
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Girls rule the ATAR as boys fall behind

    premium_icon Girls rule the ATAR as boys fall behind

    Education Statisticians have highlighted a “troubling” trend which shows NSW boys have slipped behind in ATAR rankings for the past 10 years.

    • 15th Dec 2018 5:34 AM
    Paedophile cops jail time two decades on

    Paedophile cops jail time two decades on

    News "Pedophiles forget children eventually grow up," the victim said.

    Farmers say bypass plan doesn't cut it

    premium_icon Farmers say bypass plan doesn't cut it

    News His farm is in the path of one of the largest proposed cuttings.

    The 12 pets of Christmas

    The 12 pets of Christmas

    Pets & Animals The ultimate gift for 12 pets currently in shelter.

    Local Partners