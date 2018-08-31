Menu
The woman died in the caravan the couple shared. Picture: File photo/generic
Killer tried to blame toilet for partner’s death

by Sonia Kohlbacher
30th Aug 2018 4:42 PM
A MAN jailed for beating his partner so badly she died told paramedics she'd fallen off the toilet in the Brisbane caravan they shared.

Nathan Rodney O'Malley, 40, was sentenced to 11 years' jail today for the manslaughter of 41-year-old Olivia Tung at an Eight Mile Plains caravan park.

Paramedics who responded to O'Malley's triple-0 call found Ms Tung lying without pants inside the caravan the couple shared after he kneed her in the back and stomach on March 17, 2016.

Brisbane Supreme Court was told O'Malley tried to cover up what he'd done by giving Ms Tung morphine and telling paramedics and police she had fallen off the loo.

He even re-enacted his version of events when authorities walked him through the crime scene.

Ms Tung was taken to hospital where she died after suffering injuries to her liver, face and head at a time when she was still healing from fractures to her ribs, sternum and lower back.

"This was not the first occasion on which you had inflicted violence on your partner," Justice David Boddice said.

"In my view your conduct properly is to be described as involving a brutal, unprovoked attack on a slight, vulnerable woman.

"Your actions then demonstrated a complete disregard for her; it also indicated a lack of remorse."

The court was told Ms Tung had lost a significant amount of weight and was seen with bruises on her face prior to her death, which occurred a year after O'Malley was convicted of assaulting a previous partner.

During his sentencing O'Malley told the court: "I do take full responsibility of my actions, I don't blame anyone."

He must serve 80 per cent of his sentence in jail before applying for parole.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463
domestic violence murder queensland crime

